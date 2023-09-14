CPS Daily News: September 13, 2023

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Female, 26, was arrested on September 12th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on August 29th, 2023, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to police, and failed to so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On September 12th, 2023, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and she was released to appear in court on October 19th, 2023.

ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER, THREATS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth was arrested on September 12th, 2023, and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats, breach of peace bond, and assault peace officer. It is alleged that on September 12th, 2023, the youth was bound by a Peace Bond with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is alleged that she assaulted her worker with a table, spat on her, and threatened to cause harm to her and her colleague. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was taken into custody. While in custody, the youth spat on the arresting officer. She was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREAK AND ENTER, BREACHES, ASSAULT/RESIST PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old man was arrested on September 12th, 2023, and charged with break and enter, two counts of breach of release order, assault and resist peace officer. It is alleged that on September 12th, 2023, the man was bound by a release order to not contact his ex-girlfriend, or be within 100 meters of her residence. It is alleged that on this date, the man broke into his ex-girlfriend’s residence and communicated with her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. While the man was being taken into custody, he resisted arrest and attempted to assault an officer. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

