CPS Daily News: September 21, 2023

BREACH OF PROBATION

Cornwall, ON – A 44-year-old man of Cornwall was arrested on September 19th, 2023, and charged with 6 counts of breach of probation. It is alleged that on September 14th, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behavior, not to communicate with his ex-girlfriend or specific members of her family, and to not be within 100 meters of his ex-girlfriend and specific members of her family. On this date, it is alleged that the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence and communicated with his her and members of her family on two separate occasions. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 19th, 2023, the man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on October 17th, 2023. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victims.

BREACH OF RELEASE ORDER

Cornwall, ON – A 52-year-old man, of Lancaster, was arrested on September 20th, 2023, and charged with two counts of breach of release order. It is alleged that on September 17th, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not communicate with his wife or attend any place she is known to be. It is alleged that on this date, the man attended his wife’s residence and communicated with her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 20th, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth was arrested on September 20th, 2023, and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. It is alleged that on September 20th, 2023, the youth took a vehicle without permission from the owner. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was taken into custody by the Ontario Provincial Police and turned over to members of CPS. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

