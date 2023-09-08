CPS Daily News: September 7, 2023

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth of Cornwall was arrested on September 6th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on August 31st, 2023, the youth was scheduled to appear in court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On September 6th, 2023, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and she was released to appear at a later date. Her name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old and 15-year-old youth were arrested on September 6th, 2023, and charged with failing to comply with a release order. It is alleged that on September 6th, 2023, both youths were bound by release orders with the relevant condition not to communicate with one and other. On this date, the youths were spotted together. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. Both were taken into custody, charged accordingly, and scheduled to attend court at a later date.

ASSAULT, MISCHIEF, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth was arrested on September 6th, 2023, and charged with assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5000, and failing to comply with release order. It is alleged that on September 5th, 2023, the youth was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to reside at a specific address. On this date, the youth assaulted another person known to him causing an injury and damage to their property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the youth was not living as the specified address on his release order. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 27, of Montreal, Quebec, was arrested on September 6th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on June 5th, 2023, the man took a vehicle without permission of the owner. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed that while the man was in possession of the vehicle, he was driving in a dangerous manner and attended a gas station, put fuel in the vehicle, and left without paying for it. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 6th, 2023, the man attended the port of entry and was taken into custody by Border Services Officers. The warrant was executed and he was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Female, 36, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 6th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on May 11th, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On September 6th, 2023, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and she was released to appear in court on October 10th, 2023.

MISCHIEF, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old youth was arrested on September 7th, 2023, and charged with two counts of failing to comply and once count of mischief under $5000. It is alleged that on September 7th, 2023, the youth was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to remain in his residence during a certain time period, and to not consume alcohol. It is alleged that on this date, the youth was setting fires on a school property and police were contacted. Upon police arrival, the youth was located outside of his curfew and under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 50 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.