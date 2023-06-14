CPS Open House

June 14, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 29 min on June 14, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
Krystine Therriault - Seaway News
Comment count:
CPS Open House
Anna Russell, Isaac Leger, and Ember Leger. (Photo : Krystine Therriault/Seaway News)

On Wednesday, July 7, Cornwall Police Service hosted an open house outside their Crime Reduction & Community Partnerships office, located at 330 Montreal Road.

Members of the community were invited to enjoy a BBQ provided by the Optimist Club of Cornwall and learn about CPS specialty units, check out their vehicles, and learn about some of the programs the police service has in place.

When asked about his favorite part of the Open House events, Sergeant Scott Coulter told Seaway News:

“I like getting all of the community partners involved in the policing community together to explain a little more in detail to the public all of the different things that we do that they might not be aware of. Sometimes people get tunnel vision of the negative aspects and there’s just a lot of good stuff that goes on too. And kids like this kind of stuff. They see the big boats and the armored vehicles and the fun cool cars and stuff like that so it’s nice to see them light up.”

Community partners in attendance included Ontario Provincial Police, CN Police, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Canada Border Services Agency, Ministry of Natural Resources, Via Rail Police, and Ministry of Transportation. The Cornwall Public Library and Yafa Arts and Crafts were also set up at the open house.

