CPS operating under budget

At the May 1, 2025, Cornwall Police Services Board meeting, Chief Shawna Spowart presented the 2025 First Quarter Financial Statement, reporting that the service is currently operating significantly under budget.

“As of the end of Q1, we should be at 25% in terms of our overall net operating expenditures,” said Chief Spowart. “We’re currently sitting at 20.4%—that is significantly under budget.”

The Chief explained that the underspending was largely due to unspent grant money carried over from the previous year and new grant funding received after the budget was finalized.

She noted, however, that the salary and benefits line—currently 0.7% under budget—may begin trending over in the coming months. “We need to be mindful of the fact that the collective agreement was bargained and the salary increases estimated are different than what the realities are—there’s a difference of approximately 3%,” she said.

Spowart added that challenges in hiring qualified candidates have also contributed to the current surplus. “I have not been able to fill certain roles through nothing else other than just finding good quality candidates,” she explained.

Regarding expenditures on goods, services, and rents, Spowart reminded the board that these can vary by quarter based on when purchases are made. “Some goods are purchased in bulk at the beginning [of the year], and some are gradually purchased throughout.”

She also noted that services and rents are currently trending 5.6% under budget, which the report attributes to the timing of when certain services are procured during the calendar year.

Additionally, WSIB recoveries are currently trending at 17.89%, under expectations for this point in the year, according to the financial report.

“As is standard practice, capital expenditures are booked at 100% early in the year,” Spowart added, “which can skew early-quarter financial comparisons.”

The Cornwall Police Service is currently trending 4.6% under its projected operating budget for 2025. Board Chair Amanda Brisson called for a motion to accept the report following the presentation.