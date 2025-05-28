CPS recognizes retirees and honours outstanding service

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS), alongside the Cornwall Police Association and Senior Officers’ Association, hosted its annual Retirement & Appreciation Evening on May 15, 2025, at the DEV Centre. The event recognized retirees, celebrated outstanding achievements, and honoured long-serving members. City of Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale, MP Eric Duncan, and members of the CPS Board were in attendance.

Sgt. Scott Coulter and Special Constable Luanne Doll were recognized on their retirement after decades of service. Sgt. Coulter, who began his career in 1995, retired in March 2024 with 29 years of experience. S/Cst. Doll, who started in 2000 and served in court security, retired in February 2024.

Numerous long service and exemplary service awards were presented. Recipients of the Police Exemplary Service Medal included D/Sgt. Mark Anderson, Cst. Daniel Cloutier, and Insp. Chad Maxwell. The CPS Long Service Award for 25 years went to Cst. Andrew Arbic, D/Sgt. Rachel Carpenter, Sgt. Tony Joseph, Cst. Jason Kilger, Cst. Jeff Lalonde, Insp. David Michaud, Ms. Josée Menard, S/Sgt. Tracey Pilon, Sgt. Patrick Paquette, and Sgt. Troy St. Germain. The 20-year awards were presented to D/Sgt. Mark Anderson, Cst. Daniel Cloutier, and Insp. Chad Maxwell. Fifteen-year recipients included Cst. Cody Casselman, Cst. Jayson DeMary, S/Cst. Emily Gardiner, Cst. Patrick Huygen, D/Cst. Dave Langlois, Cst. Mike Menard, Cst. Daniel Merpaw, Cst. Kimberley Norman, and Cst. Andrew Stephenson. The 10-year award went to S/Cst. Tasha Mallette.

The Traffic Safety Award was presented to Cst. Andrew Booth-Reddick and Mr. Rodney Wilson. The Cornwall Police Association’s Dedication Award went to Stephen Whitehorne, and the Community Hero Award was given to Mark Tardiff.

The CPS Board Awards of Excellence recognized exceptional contributions. For Preservation of Life, Cst. Carlos Panetta and Cst. Mathieu Perreault were honoured. The Team Achievement Award was presented to A/Sgt. Austin Clark, Cst. Elizabeth Crosby, Cst. Dawson Irving, Cst. Matthew Johnson, Cst. Brittany MacGillivray, and Cst. Karley Pilon. For Excellence in Investigation, Cst. Adam Peach was recognized individually, while a team award went to D/Cst. Patrick Collins, Mr. Ryan Dixon, D/Sgt. Shane Kelly, D/Cst. Brian Langlois, D/Cst. Steve St. Amand, and D/Cst. Jeff Wannamaker.

The Innovation & Creativity Awards were presented to Cst. Jason Mines and Cst. Aaron Eden.

Peer-to-Peer Appreciation Awards, based on staff nominations, were also presented. Sgt. Mark Anderson received the Difference Maker Award for consistently going above and beyond to support colleagues.

Sgt. Stephanie Casselman earned the Leadership Award for her ability to motivate her team and embody the values of CPS.

“The CPS would like to congratulate all of the recipients on their incredible achievements and continued dedication to serving the City of Cornwall,” the Service said in a statement.