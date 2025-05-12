CPS report shows EDI efforts strengthen community trust

The Cornwall Police Services Board (CPSB) received the 2024 Annual Equity, Diversity, and Inclusivity (EDI) Report at its meeting on May 1, highlighting the Cornwall Police Service’s continued commitment to building trust, strengthening partnerships, and fostering a more inclusive community.

Presented by Farhana Meghji, EDI Coordinator for CPS, the report summarizes a year of expanded outreach, internal progress, and collaborative initiatives. “This report is more of a snapshot,” said Meghji. “I really wanted to focus on what we’ve done in the last year to improve relationships with our diverse communities.”

Key highlights included the successful launch of the Youth in Policing Initiative (YIPI), which saw eight local students engage in an eight-week summer program focused on leadership, community engagement, and professional development. “Our three goals were personal development, professional development, and community engagement—and everything we did had that focus,” Meghji explained.

The report also emphasized the growing success of Culture Fest, held in partnership with the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area, which drew more than 4,000 attendees in 2024. Additionally, CPS played a leading role in the IDEA Community Coalition, a collaborative effort involving 41 local organizations working under five strategic pillars to advance inclusion, anti-oppression, and Truth and Reconciliation.

Training remained a core element of CPS’s internal strategy. All newly hired employees received EDI-specific onboarding, and 2024 saw added sessions for auxiliary officers, school presentations, and a youth symposium focused on anti-racism. “We recently added a religious diversity component, which has been very eye-opening and sparked important conversations,” said Meghji.

Chief of Police Shawna Spowart emphasized the impact of these efforts. “It really is about building trust and being able to serve a community who believes that they will be represented and supported,” she said, quoting a Muslim community member named Afia: “Personally, I feel valued, heard, and respected… Diversity and inclusion are not just about numbers—it’s about creating a culture of trust and understanding.”

The Women in Policing event held in November was another milestone, offering a candid look into policing careers and recruiting future applicants. Acting Deputy Chief Chad Maxwell noted its effectiveness: “A number of people I interviewed this year said they attended that event and applied as a result. That’s great outreach.”

Acting Deputy Chief Chad Maxwell reflected on how the EDI work has personally changed his perspective. “This has been the single most impactful learning experience I’ve had in the last ten years of my career,” he said. “I’ve never had to put my hands on a steering wheel out of fear after being pulled over, but understanding that some members of our community have—that’s been powerful.”

CPS’s internal efforts included gender-inclusive washroom signage, free menstrual product dispensers, and quarterly EDI newsletters. The Student Mentorship Program continued to provide hands-on experience for post-secondary students, with one recent mentee, Kyra Judd, later hired part-time. “It felt empowering to be accepted for my differences and supported throughout the entirety of the mentorship position,” Judd shared.

Community partnerships were bolstered through collaborations with local schools, cultural organizations, and newcomers. In a statement included in the report, Diversity Cornwall expressed appreciation: “We are jointly committed to increasing visibility and safety of the 2SLGBTQ+ community in Cornwall and look forward to continuing to work together.”

The EDI efforts extended to public events such as Paint with Pride, Truth and Reconciliation activities, and the inaugural Tree of Hope ceremony, which honored Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit people. Despite harsh weather, the event was deeply meaningful. “People were there, and it was lovely to see them,” said Meghji.

Chair of the Board Amanda Brisson acknowledged the growing impact of the EDI work. “I feel like I learn more every time I read a social media post. Public education is probably the best thing we can possibly be doing,” she said. “One day we hope this will be first nature—but until then, these efforts matter.”

Meghji added that even small gestures, like recognizing cultural heritage months online, have ripple effects. “After we posted about Sikh Heritage Month, members of the Sikh community reached out and invited us to an event. That never would’ve happened otherwise.”

The Board formally received the report, commending the work of Meghji, the internal EDI Committee, and the entire CPS team for their ongoing commitment to equity, inclusion, and community connection.