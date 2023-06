The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for the public’s assistance in order to identify two suspects involved in a theft from a Montreal Road business on the afternoon of May 30th, 2023.

Anyone with information on this investigation or who may be able to identify the suspects is asked to contact Constable Jennifer Legue (613) 933-5000 ext. 2436 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.