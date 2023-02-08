CPS STATEMENT REGARDING THEFTS OF MOTOR VEHICLES

Across eastern Canada, there has been a significant increase in thefts of high-end motor vehicles. This crime trend has affected many in our city and the Cornwall Police Service is committed to prevention of crime and preservation of property by disrupting organized crime groups operating in our community.

Since January 1, 2022, there have been 87 high end vehicles reported stolen. Through proactive policing strategies, our officers have been able to prevent the theft of several other vehicles by arresting 23 individuals, who are now facing a total of 109 criminal charges. We are also supporting our provincial law enforcement partners in Ontario and Quebec with the goal of disrupting global organized crime involved in the theft of motor vehicles.

Community engagement has contributed greatly in preventing vehicle thefts. “Our front line personnel have been very effective at responding and investigating these incidents. We value the partnership we have with our community and strongly encourage anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity to report it immediately.” shares Deputy Chief Vincent Foy.

For a list of 10 most stolen vehicles in Canada or Ontario visit the following link:

https://www.equiteassociation.com/top-10-most-stolen-vehicles

We also encourage residents to take preventative measures to protect their vehicles from being stolen. Some preventative measures include;

If possible, park the vehicle in a locked garage.

If you have more than one vehicle, park the second vehicle of lesser value tightly behind the other motor vehicle to block it in your driveway.

Consider purchasing a steering wheel locking device or an onboard diagnostic port (OBD) locking device (prevents thieves from reprogramming the vehicle’s key fob).

Consider leaving keys in a container that will block the keyless FOB’s signal, such as a Faraday bag

Never leave your keys inside of your vehicle or unattended.

Lock your vehicle at all times.

Consider purchasing video surveillance for your residence.

Inspect your vehicle regularly for any potential tracking devices.

Contact police if you notice any suspicious activity in your neighbourhood at 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.

Anyone who has information that may assist police is also encouraged to contact us or report it to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.