CPS Strategic Plan: “This level of engagement is unprecedented”

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) provided an update on its ongoing Strategic Planning Process at the Cornwall Police Service Board (CPSB) meeting March 6, highlighting extensive community engagement and the next steps in shaping the service’s future.

Chief Shawna Spowart emphasized the importance of meaningful community input, noting that the process officially began in December with the selection of consulting firm Emeritus. “This is the first time our citizens are hearing about our process in a public forum,” said Spowart. “One of the things most exciting to me is that we’re not just looking at where we are now, but envisioning where we want to be in four years and deconstructing the steps to get there.”

The CPS received an overwhelming response to its community survey, with 1,201 submissions in five different languages. The survey closed February 28, with 1,098 responses in English, 67 in French, 17 in Spanish, 10 in Urdu, and 9 in Arabic. “We ensured that everybody in our community had the ability to provide their input,” Spowart said. “This level of engagement is unprecedented.”

CPSB Vice-Chair Patrick Dussault, praised the extensive outreach efforts. “The community’s willingness to participate has been incredible, and that feedback is vital to shaping our future priorities.”

The Strategic Planning Working Group, led by Spowart and Dussault, also includes Inspector of Administrative Operations David Michaud, Inspector of Field Operations Chad Maxwell, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Coordinator Farhana Meghji, Corporate Communications Coordinator Rodney Wilson, Crime/Data Analyst Kia Marin, and Executive Assistant Lori Greer. Consultant Pamela Smit of Veradus is facilitating the process.

The strategic plan is structured around four key principles: meaningful engagement, evidence-based decision-making, integrated strategic thinking, and outcome-focused objectives. According to the update, engagement efforts have included a survey, QR codes, paper versions distributed at religious institutions and community centers, and in-person outreach at locations such as Walmart and the Benson Centre.

Next steps in the process include internal engagement sessions with CPS employees, a session specifically for newer officers with less than five years of service, and consultations with city council, community partners, and equity-seeking groups. The senior leadership team and the Board will meet on March 20, with strategic planning sessions scheduled for May. A draft strategic plan is expected by early June and will be ratified in principle before a public release in September 2025.

“There’s an energy around this,” said Spowart. “Our staff and community are engaged, and we’re excited about the direction we’re heading.”