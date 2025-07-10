CPS Welcome 2025 YIPI Summer Students

CPS Welcome 2025 YIPI Summer Students
2025 YIPI summer students and mentors. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) has officially welcomed its 2025 Youth In Policing Initiative (YIPI) summer students. This year’s group includes eight new youth ambassadors: Aicha Dannoun, Ali Sial, Azan Virk, Bladen David, Ethan Cornett, Hafsa Chaudhry, Haiqa Younas, and Heri Gilbert Mfit.

Returning from the 2024 program are Alexander Moussa and Rebecca Marleau, who will serve as YIPI Leads to help mentor new participants.

Throughout the summer, the students will engage in hands-on learning that promotes leadership, teamwork, and community service.

“We have expanded the program to bring back two youth leaders… We want to create a safer, more supportive environment for our youth by ensuring that they grow up in a community where respect, service, care, and opportunity are always within reach,” said Acting Deputy Chief Chad Maxwell.

