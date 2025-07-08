CPS Welcomes Three New Constables

CPS Welcomes Three New Constables
Acting Deputy Chief Chad Maxwell with the three new CPS constables. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) officially welcomed three new constables during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Cornwall Courthouse on Monday, July 7, 2025. The Honourable Justice Champagne presided over the ceremony, joined by several CPS officers, including Acting Deputy Chief Chad Maxwell and Sgt. Dave MacLean.

The new recruits are Cst. Jacob Clement, a Cornwall native and experienced officer returning to serve his hometown; Cst. Colton Campbell, a former Special Constable in the Court Bureau and recent graduate of the Ontario Police College; and Cst. Tariq Sattaur, who brings valuable experience from Northern Ontario and federal service.

“The Cornwall Police Service is pleased to welcome this experienced group of new officers,” said Acting Deputy Chief Chad Maxwell. “Today, these officers proudly took an oath that will shape both their own lives and the lives of the community members they serve each day.”

