October 27, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 31 min on October 23, 2023
Paula Labonté
(Photo : Paula Labonté)

Freshco hosted Cornwall Police for the annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event in support of The Agape Centre while friendly volunteers from The Optimist Club served up BBQ.

Freshco customers were encouraged to purchase a premade paper bag filled with can goods and non-perishable items worth $5, $10 or $20 to help stock the shelves of the food bank before Christmas.

Auxiliary member, Justin Leslie said it was his fourth or fifth time taking part in the event and he loved seeing the community coming together.

