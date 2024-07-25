Crews busy

July 25, 2024 at 14 h 55 min
By Richard Mahoney
Hydro One crews continue to restore power as quickly and safely as possible after severe thunderstorms passed through parts of eastern Ontario yesterday. High winds caused tree branches and trees to come down on electrical equipment and in some cases, breaking poles.

Customers can report their outages by texting 92887 (WATTS), through the outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235. Outage tools are updated every 10 minutes as information comes in from crews on the ground and each outage has its own estimated time of restoration.

It’s also important to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to 911 and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

 

