Crochet Plushies add Charm to Cornwall Market

July 15, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 13 min on July 9, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Sammy Koch of SammyK Crochet Corner shows off her creations. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The Cornwall Market hosted various local vendors on July 6 and 7. Running from 11 am to 3 pm, the market offers a unique shopping experience one weekend each month until the holiday season.

One local vendor, Sammy Koch of SammyK Crochet Corner, displayed a colourful booth brimming with handmade plushies. “I crochet, and I started pushing my creations when I got laid off during the pandemic. I fell in love with it,” said Koch. Inspired by anime and cute characters, her creations range from smaller pieces to larger projects.

“It’s relaxing. When I come home from a stressful day, crocheting just takes my stress away,” Koch shared. Reflecting on her first year participating in the markets, she added, “I’ve had a great time and enjoyed all the fun. I’ve had some good opportunities just from meeting people here.”

The next weekend market is scheduled for August 3 and 4 at the Cornwall Square.

