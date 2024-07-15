Crochet Plushies add Charm to Cornwall Market

The Cornwall Market hosted various local vendors on July 6 and 7. Running from 11 am to 3 pm, the market offers a unique shopping experience one weekend each month until the holiday season.

One local vendor, Sammy Koch of SammyK Crochet Corner, displayed a colourful booth brimming with handmade plushies. “I crochet, and I started pushing my creations when I got laid off during the pandemic. I fell in love with it,” said Koch. Inspired by anime and cute characters, her creations range from smaller pieces to larger projects.

“It’s relaxing. When I come home from a stressful day, crocheting just takes my stress away,” Koch shared. Reflecting on her first year participating in the markets, she added, “I’ve had a great time and enjoyed all the fun. I’ve had some good opportunities just from meeting people here.”

The next weekend market is scheduled for August 3 and 4 at the Cornwall Square.