Cross-Border Friendship Highlighted at 9/11 Memorial

JASON SETNYK

The City of Cornwall welcomed Supervisor Michael S. Cashman of the Town of Plattsburgh, N.Y., on August 6 for an “Ambassador of Friendship” visit, a gesture aimed at strengthening cross-border connections amid challenging political and economic climates.

Mayor Justin Towndale and Supervisor Cashman began the afternoon at Horovitz Park for a moment of silence at Cornwall’s 9/11 Memorial, joined by Massena Mayor Greg Paquin, city officials, and first responders. The memorial, dedicated in 2002, honours the 23 Canadians who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001, attacks – including David Barkway, originally from Cornwall. The remembrance took place about 5 weeks early to coincide with the American delegation’s visit.

“David Barkway, a native of Cornwall, was killed in those attacks that morning in New York City at the World Trade Center,” said Towndale. “We’re not New York City, but we have a direct connection to that day. We take this moment to remember all those lost, including first responders who ran toward danger, and those who later died from illness or injuries connected to that day. We also remember the Canadian Armed Forces members, including our own Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Highlanders, who served in Afghanistan as a result of those events.”

White roses were laid at the base of the memorial before the delegation moved to City Hall, where Cashman signed Cornwall’s Golden Book. The City presented gifts – including a local history book, maple syrup, and artisan Ground Soap – to commemorate the visit.

In his remarks, Cashman said the memorial stop was “quite emotional.” He added, “As a New Yorker, as an American, standing here today, I want my friends and family back in the States to understand – we have bled together, we have fought together, we have lost together, and we mourn together. The friendship endures, even through the pains.”

Speaking to Seaway News after the ceremony, Cashman acknowledged tensions in the Canada-U.S. relationship, from trade disputes to border incidents. “I see and hear the worries and concerns of Canadians,” he said. “That’s why I’m here in Canada, not trying to observe this from the armchair of my own desk. It’s critical as local elected leaders that we own these conversations. Justin and I are closest to the people. We will continue to drive home the message to state, provincial, and federal leaders that things need to change.”

Cashman stressed that while “there is a lot of noise and a lot of concern,” the foundation of the relationship remains strong. “We are wedded by friendship… let’s not allow decision-makers in faraway places to rip at the fabric of who we are as a people,” he said.

Reflecting on the day’s events, Cashman noted, “Standing in the shadow of the September 11th monument was a solemn reminder of the things that bind us – friendships and shared histories we must never forget. Every single person I met here was so gracious and welcoming. It’s something I’ll continue to reflect on for days and weeks ahead.”

The Ambassador of Friendship initiative has been embraced by both sides of the border as a way to reinforce community-to-community ties, even when national politics present obstacles. As Towndale put it, “Our friendship with our neighbours in the United States is longstanding. Visits like this remind us of the connections that go beyond borders.”