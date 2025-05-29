CSCE director retiring

JASON SETNYK

The Centre de santé communautaire de l’Estrie (CSCE) has announced that longtime Executive Director Marc Bisson will retire at the end of 2025.

Bisson has led the organization for over three decades, championing accessible, inclusive healthcare for Ontario’s Francophone community. Under his guidance, CSCE expanded its services and regional influence.

“Marc embodied the vision of a community health system grounded in the reality of Ontario’s Francophone population,” said Board Chair François Bazinet.

Vice-Chair Sonia Behilil praised Bisson as a mentor and inspiring leader who “built bridges where obstacles once stood.”

Bisson will remain in his role through the end of the year to support a smooth transition.

The Board has initiated a structured succession plan, with external support, to find a successor aligned with CSCE’s mission and future goals.

The Board thanked Bisson for his integrity, compassion, and commitment to community health.