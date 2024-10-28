CSRN Class of ’74 Celebrates 50 Years

The 50th Anniversary Reunion for the Cornwall School of Registered Nurses/St.Lawrence College Class of 1974 took place on October 19 at McConnell Manor, a sentimental venue for the group as it once served as the residence for theirnursing program. The event, organized by a five-member committee, includedballoons, catering, and plenty of shared memories. Several former teachers also joined the celebration, adding to the nostalgic atmosphere.

Donna Hopbach, one of the organizers, expressed her excitement about the milestone reunion. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to get together. I have no idea where the time has gone, but it’s here, and it’s so great to see everyone,” said Brown Hopbach, who had a 38-year career at the Ottawa Civic Hospital, working in various roles including emergency and obstetrics.

Rita Brownrigg, another key organizer, reflected on her inspiration to become a nurse. “I wanted to become a nurse because my older sister attended the Cornwall Regional School of Nursing, and I was so impressed with her experience. I’ve been grateful ever since,” she said. Brownrigg spent most of her career in nephrology in Ottawa, but also worked in the Cornwall Community Hospital’s dialysis unit.

The reunion was an opportunity to reconnect with old classmates and to thank some of the teachers who had shaped their nursing journeys five decades ago.