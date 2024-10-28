CSRN Class of ’74 Celebrates 50 Years

October 28, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 16 min on October 26, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
CSRN Class of ’74 Celebrates 50 Years
Debbie Ledoux (front row), along with Rita Brownrigg, Connie Mattice, Donna Hopbach, and Judy Coleman, comprised the organizing committee for the event. (Photo : Photo: Cornwall Police Service)

The 50th Anniversary Reunion for the  Cornwall School of Registered Nurses/St.Lawrence College Class of 1974 took place on October 19 at McConnell Manor, a sentimental venue for the group as it once served as the residence for theirnursing program. The event, organized by a five-member committee, includedballoons, catering, and plenty of shared memories. Several former teachers also joined the celebration, adding to the nostalgic atmosphere.

Donna Hopbach, one of the organizers, expressed her excitement about the milestone reunion. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to get together. I have no idea where the time has gone, but it’s here, and it’s so great to see everyone,” said Brown Hopbach, who had a 38-year career at the Ottawa Civic Hospital, working in various roles including emergency and obstetrics.

Rita Brownrigg, another key organizer, reflected on her inspiration to become a nurse. “I wanted to become a nurse because my older sister attended the Cornwall Regional School of Nursing, and I was so impressed with her experience. I’ve been grateful ever since,” she said. Brownrigg spent most of her career in nephrology in Ottawa, but also worked in the Cornwall Community Hospital’s dialysis unit.

The reunion was an opportunity to reconnect with old classmates and to thank some of the teachers who had shaped their nursing journeys five decades ago.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

High Profile Vandalism and Theft Hit Cornwall
Local News

High Profile Vandalism and Theft Hit Cornwall

Cornwall, Ontario, has experienced several high-profile incidents of vandalism, theft, and property destruction at key community landmarks…