CTC Bike-A-Thon Pedals to Record $150K Raised

JASON SETNYK

The 2025 Bike-A-Thon in support of the Children’s Treatment Centre (CTC) was a record-breaking success, raising $150,816.18, the highest total in the event’s history. The amount was announced at the annual awards luncheon held on July 15 at the Best Western, where participants, supporters, and community leaders gathered to celebrate the campaign’s achievements. The funds will directly support programs that help children and youth who have experienced abuse or trauma.

“This year’s participation was simply amazing,” said Bike-A-Thon Chair Peter Asquini. “The total this year, just over $150,000, is outstanding. I can’t say enough about our Clergy Team, who were responsible for a large portion of that. Their support for the Centre is unwavering. They are here every year for us.”

Following the virtual format used in recent years, participants were encouraged to complete their cycling and fundraising activities throughout the month of June. While final participation numbers are still being confirmed, Asquini stressed the importance of growing community involvement to sustain the Centre’s efforts. “Building that participation base is critical to the ongoing success of the event,” he said.

Fr. Louis Groetelaars received the 2025 Chairman’s Award for raising an impressive $27,625, the highest individual total. A longtime participant and passionate cyclist, Fr. Louis has been involved since 1997. Each June, he is often seen biking early in the morning to promote the fundraiser and seek support. Asquini recalled Fr. Louis’s words from a newspaper article in 2000: “My goal is to beat everyone. I want to challenge anyone who wants to beat me.” While the statement had a competitive tone, Asquini emphasized it was also a reflection of Fr. Louis’s deep commitment to the cause.

The Clergy Team raised a combined total of $120,730.22. Contributors included Rev. Lois Gaudet ($19,140), Fr. Marc Piché ($16,715), Fr. Claude Thibault ($14,300), Fr. Augustine Obago ($11,060.22), Fr. Theo Nnorom ($10,085), Fr. Dan Van Delst ($10,015), Fr. Callistus Ibe ($6,545), and Fr. Steven Gaudet ($5,245). The group also paid tribute to Msgr. Kevin Maloney, a longtime supporter, who passed away earlier this year.

The President’s Award was presented to Isabelle, Katie, and Charlotte Paquette for raising $8,222 through their cupcake fundraiser. Last year, Isabelle and Katie raised over $7,600. This year, they were joined by their younger sister Charlotte. “The time, effort, commitment, and passion shown by you three young ladies is an inspiration to us all,” said CTC Board President David Michaud during the presentation.

Reverend Lois Gaudet received the first-ever BMO Bank of Montreal Award for the second-highest fundraising total overall. BMO has been a major sponsor of the Bike-A-Thon for 21 years. Elias Bakakis, Regional Vice-President, offered remarks during the luncheon and assisted with prize draws during dessert.

Stewart, Lynda, and Sheila MacDonald were honoured with the David Murphy Award in recognition of their 50 years of involvement, going back to the early days of the Children’s Aid Society’s Bike-A-Thons.

In his closing remarks, Asquini thanked every participant, sponsor, and volunteer who contributed to the event’s success. He noted that donations are still coming in and expressed hope that the final total may grow even further. “What we saw this year is proof of the power of community and compassion,” he said.