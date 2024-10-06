CTC Breakfast Highlights Truth and Reconciliation

On September 30, 2024, former National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Phil Fontaine, addressed a crowd at the Children’s Treatment Centre (CTC) Celebrity Walk and Breakfast held at the Best Western in Cornwall. The event, which has been a major fundraiser for the CTC since its inception in1998, coincided with the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, makingFontaine’s presence all the more poignant.

Fontaine, who has dedicated much of his life to advocacy and reconciliation, emphasized the need for all Canadians to acknowledge the true history of the country. “Canada is often spoken of as a nation built by the English and French, but the Aboriginal peoples have been left out of that narrative. It’s a lie we must confront,” he said.

Reflecting on the significance of the day, Fontaine also highlighted the ongoing need for reconciliation. “Orange Shirt Day is a powerful reminder that there is still much to be done to restore the dignity and respect all children deserve,” he noted. He urged that truth and reconciliation are not solely Indigenous issues but responsibilities that belong to every Canadian. “We must learn the truth about the residential school experience to achieve fairness, justice, and equality.”

Fontaine, originally from the Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba, shared his personal experiences attending residential schools, underscoring the importance of legal remedies in achieving justice for Indigenous peoples. “The process of legal remedy, whether it be the return of land or fair and just compensation, is crucial to achieving justice,” he stated, calling for the rescindment of the Doctrine of Discovery, which remains embedded in law.

As the morning concluded, Mayor Justin Towndale invited Fontaine to sign the Cornwall Golden Book, joining the ranks of dignitaries such as Queen Elizabeth II. Fontaine’s speech served as a powerful call to action, reminding attendees of the ongoing journey toward reconciliation and justice in Canada.

The morning began with a land acknowledgment recognizing the traditional territory of the Haudenosaunee peoples, led by Milton Ellis, Chair of the Celebrity Walk and Breakfast Committee. Valerie Doré of Desjardins, the event sponsor, and other key contributors like Intact Insurance and the Co-operators were recognized for their continued generosity, each donating $10,000 to support the Centre’s work.

Fr. Claude G. Thibault offered an opening prayer, and Don Fairweather, past president of the CTC, paid tribute to the late Raymond Jodoin and Msgr. Kevin Maloney, both of whom were instrumental in supporting the Centre. The event concluded with a closing thank you from Dr. Beth Pollock, Director of Clinical Services.