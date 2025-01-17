CTC Sponsor of the Day Ads Expand to Seaway News

The Children’s Treatment Centre’s long-running Sponsor of the Day campaign will now include publication in the Seaway News, beginning the week of January 15, 2025. This expansion was announced by Milton Ellis, a dedicated volunteer and fundraiser for the Centre for 28 years. Ellis originally initiated the program in 1996, during his tenure as Publisher of the Standard Freeholder, to help raise funds to open the Centre.

Richard Mahoney, Publisher/General Manager of the Seaway News, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. “We are more than pleased to beable to support the CTC and to acknowledge the many donors who help the Centre continue to provide such valuable services,” said Mahoney.

The campaign will also continue its presence across multiple platforms. Boom 101.9 and 104.5 Fresh Radio will air Sponsor of the Day ads each morning and evening, while YourTV Cogeco will feature the sponsors on itscommunity channel. Gabriel Riviere-Reid, Producer at YourTV, shared hisexcitement about the continued collaboration.

“Community matters to YourTV, and we’re proud to be a founding partner in the Children’s Treatment Centre’s Sponsor of the Day program,” Riviere-Reid said. “We are excited to not only carry on the tradition but expand the on-air component of the sponsorships, including featuring sponsors on the Community Matters program.”

“Corus Cornwall is proud to continue supporting the Children’s Treatment Center (CTC) through our “Sponsor of the Day” radio campaign. We recognize the vital work the CTC does in our community, ensuring that children receive the care and attention they need. Caring for our children today is an investment in the future of our community,” Corus Retail Sales Manager Shannon Lebrun added.

Cornwall City Press/The Sign Factory will continue to provide artwork for the ads, ensuring an impactful campaign to support the Centre’s mission to help child abuse victims and their families.