CUPE 234 files unfair labour practice complaint amidst strong strike mandate vote

CUPE 234, representing the dedicated public service workers employed by the City of Cornwall, has taken a significant step in pursuit of a fair and equitable agreement by filing an Unfair Labour Practice (ULP) complaint against the city. This move comes in response to ongoing labour negotiations with key issues such as wages, shift scheduling, and overtime protocols remaining unresolved.

In an additional resounding display of unity and determination, members of CUPE 234 voted overwhelmingly in favor of a strike mandate last week. With 97 out of 100 members participating in the vote, a resounding 98.9% of members cast their ballots in favour of strike action.

The decision to seek a ULP complaint and a strike mandate was made with the utmost seriousness, emphasizing the union’s commitment to achieving a fair and just resolution that respects the rights and contributions of its members.

“We are members of CUPE 234, and we live and work in Cornwall,” says Bryan Delage, CUPE 234 President, “We and the city have the same goal: to do the work the people of Cornwall need to be done. We need a fair agreement to make that happen.”

CUPE 234 and the City of Cornwall have been engaged in negotiations since January 4, 2023. Their most recent collective agreement expired on March 31, 2021. The members of CUPE 234 want to send the message that they are committed to achieving a fair and equitable agreement that will enable them to continue providing vital services to the residents of Cornwall.

About CUPE 234: CUPE 234 represents outside workers employed by the City of Cornwall, responsible for a range of vital services including roadway maintenance, water supply distribution and collection, arena and pool maintenance, park and garden upkeep, and winter maintenance. Their tireless efforts ensure the smooth functioning and upkeep of Cornwall’s infrastructure and recreational facilities.