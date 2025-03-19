Curtains up on theatre camp fun

Cornwall’s Seaway Valley Theatre Company once again hosted a sold-out March Break Theatre Camp.

Designed for children aged 8 to 13, the camp immersed participants in acting, singing, dancing, and creative activities, culminating in a special showcase for parents on the final day.

Among the camp leaders was Kadence Gault, a longtime member of the theatre company, who was excited to inspire the next generation of young performers. “I’ve been involved in every junior show since Elf Jr. and have helped backstage with adult productions. I really wanted to encourage the future stars of our junior shows,” said Gault.

Theatre camp alumna turned leader Abigayle Trepanier reflected on coming full circle. “I started in these camps when I was little, and now I get to pass on what I learned. Theatre is such a safe space where kids can truly be themselves and build confidence,” she said. Trepanier, who will be studying to become a drama teacher at Bishop’s University, hopes to bring her passion for theatre into the classroom.

Fellow camp leader Kiana Seitz emphasized the supportive environment that helped children develop self-confidence. “The goal was to help kids break out of their shell in a safe space. Theatre can be daunting, but this camp gave them the chance to feel comfortable on stage and prepare for future auditions,” she explained.

This year’s camp featured scenes and songs from Shrek Jr., with the young performers taking the stage for a fun final showcase March 14. As another successful camp wraps up, the Seaway Valley Theatre Company continues to nurture a growing community of young talent eager to take the stage.