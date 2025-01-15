Customized comforters for people with special needs

Rosemary Chatterson from North Glengarry embraces volunteerism with a dedication that most of us could never imagine. Not only is she the producer of Music and Mayhem in Dunvegan, which raises funds for different charities, she sings in choirs, plays piano for nursing homes and churches and helps deliver Meals on Wheels. But her passion for making fidget blankets seems to have no bounds.

A fidget blanket is a lap-sized blanket providing touchable and sensory stimulation for those who feel settled by keeping their hands busy. These blankets are suitable for children on the autism spectrum or those with ADHD, and also for adults with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Chatterson creates bespoke blankets which provide comfort and assist in fine motor skills development. Each unique blanket might have zippers, Velcro, pockets, yarn for braiding, beads, buckles, tassels, buttons and buttonholes, rings on ribbons and even soft furry pads.

Chatterson customizes the blanket by asking the favourite colours and interests of the recipient.

“I have been challenged by making appliqués of cars, dump trucks, dinosaurs and cartoon themes. It can be time-consuming, but always fun.”

Since beginning this amazing endeavour, Chatterson has made 2,950 unique fidget blankets.

When COVID hit, she began making scrub caps and masks for staff at the Maxville Manor. Her creative sewing skills were called upon to create a fidget blanket to help adults who would normally attend day programs at the Manor but were now housebound due to the pandemic. After making the first fidget blanket, Chatterson made several, loving the creative outlet each project provided for her.

She established Hillcrest Stitchery, originally planning to sell the fidget blankets, but deciding instead to donate her creations to long-term care facilities. When set up a social media page, “I was overwhelmed by the response, especially the number of children with autism in the community.”

Her hard work and dedication have provided large quantities of fidget blankets for geriatric hospital wards, schools with programs for special needs students, crisis centres for teens, autism and dementia societies across Canada, along with the individual requests she receives. Hillcrest Stitchery offers porch pickup from Rosemary’s home, or free delivery can be arranged to Cornwall, St-Isidore, Casselman, Embrun and surrounding areas.

To most, this volunteer initiative would be daunting, but Chatterson is inspired by the feedback from the many who have benefitted from her gifts.

“We couldn’t get Mom interested in doing anything,” said a daughter who requested one for her mother suffering from dementia. “She would just sit in her chair and stare. Since we gave her the fidget blanket, she keeps busy with the braiding, the buttons, the zipper, etc. We are forever grateful.”

A long-term care facility representative sent a note saying, “On behalf of the residents, I would like to thank you for your wonderful fidget blankets. Your blankets are bright, fun and well-designed, but most of all, appreciated by our residents.”

From parents whose child received a fidget blanket, “My son loves the blanket you made for him. He sleeps with it every night and fidgets with it to go to bed.”

“I will say my son has one and he loves it,” said another parent. “He took it with him for our camping trip this week and it kept him busy for hours and helped us avoid many meltdowns.”

These messages of appreciation are what inspire Chatterson to keep making fidget blankets and she plans to do so as long as she is able.