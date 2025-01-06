Cyber attack on UCDSB network

January 6, 2025 at 13 h 03 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

The Upper Canada District School Board says it has been the target of a cyber attack which disrupted its network January 5, preventing all schools under its jurisdiction from accessing the internet.

“Police have been contacted and we are actively working with trusted experts to assess the impact and restore services,” says the board.

“Our schools will remain open and classes will continue as usual, however our schools will remain offline until we are able to safely restore network access.  At this time, there is no indication that any personal data has been compromised.”

“This is not how we planned to return from the winter break, but we are happy that students will be back in the classroom – even if we are offline.”
Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Stuff the Stocking Brings Joy to Kids
Local News

Stuff the Stocking Brings Joy to Kids

On December 20, 2024, the Agapè Centre welcomed 105 children to its 5th annual "Stuff the Stocking" event, an initiative designed to bring holiday joy to families supported…