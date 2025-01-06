Cyber attack on UCDSB network

The Upper Canada District School Board says it has been the target of a cyber attack which disrupted its network January 5, preventing all schools under its jurisdiction from accessing the internet.

“Police have been contacted and we are actively working with trusted experts to assess the impact and restore services,” says the board.

“Our schools will remain open and classes will continue as usual, however our schools will remain offline until we are able to safely restore network access. At this time, there is no indication that any personal data has been compromised.”