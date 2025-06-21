D-Day Service and Fish Tradition

JASON SETNYK

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 honoured the 81st anniversary of D-Day with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony on June 6 at Legion Memorial Park. The annual remembrance service commemorated the Canadian soldiers who played a pivotal role in the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944-particularly those who stormed Juno Beach as part of Operation Overlord.

“This is a day when Canadians shone,” said Legion President Marvin Plumadore. “We did what the Americans and British couldn’t. We walked in, took the villages, and set people free. After that, Canada was known as a nation to be respected.”

First Vice-President Mavis Williamson served as Master of Ceremonies, delivering a tribute to the SD&G Highlanders and all who fought in the Battle of Normandy. “Today we honour and remember the men and women who changed world history,” she said. “They served, giving freely of themselves. To them, we pledge to carry their torch and never forget.”

The service featured traditional elements including the Last Post, a moment of silence, and the laying of wreaths by dignitaries and community representatives, including Mayor Justin Towndale, Major Sarah Butcher of the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Control Operation, and members of the SD&G Highlanders.

Following the ceremony, Branch 297 also celebrated National Fish and Chip Day-a British wartime staple that remained unrationed during WWII and lifted spirits across the United Kingdom.

The Legion served its popular Friday night fish and chips, with special draws and full plates of in-house coated haddock, coleslaw, fries, and tartar sauce.

“Our Friday night fish and chip dinner is a huge success,” said Plumadore. “It’s all thanks to the great volunteers and supporters of the Legion.”