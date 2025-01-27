Dancing Away the Winter Blues

Over 80 participants came together on January 20th, 2025, to turn Blue Monday into a celebration at an extended Zumba class hosted by Christal Bowen in collaboration with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Champlain East.

The event, held at 850 Nick Kaneb Drive, transformed the floor into a sea of blue—symbolizing support and hope—with balloons, blue lighting, and an energy-packed music playlist. Participants were encouraged to leave their worries at the door and embrace the powerful connection between physical activity and mental well-being.

“For the third year in a row, CMHA Champlain East has partnered with Christal Bowen from Zumba Cornwall to remind the community that they can beat the winter blues with this energizing class,” said CMHA Mental Health Promoter Angele D’Alessio. “While the idea of Blue Monday being the most depressing day of the year is a myth, the winter blues are real, affecting 15% of Canadians, with 5% experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder.”

Christal Bowen, a long-time mental health ambassador for CMHA, along with Val, added their signature touch to the evening by filling balloons with handwritten quotes. “I’m calling it ‘Power in the Pop,’” Bowen explained. “When participants get home, they can pop the balloon and read their personalized quote. It’s a reminder that positivity and strength are within their reach.”

Bowen emphasized the therapeutic value of movement, saying, “Zumba is more than just fitness; it’s therapy for the soul. When we move together, we heal together.”

In addition to the workout, participants were provided with mental health resources and tips, fostering an environment of education and empowerment.

“Christal has been supporting mental health causes for over a decade,” D’Alessio noted. “We’re so fortunate to have businesses like hers championing mental health every chance they get.”

As participants left the event, Bowen and CMHA reminded everyone that the power to uplift themselves and others can begin with just one step—or dance move.