Dangerous operation, obstructing peace officer charges

Zachary Miller, 34, of Cornwall, has been charged by the Cornwall Police Service with dangerous operation of a vehicle, obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with a release order after on July 29 he allegedly was driving his motor vehicle in a dangerous manner. It is also alleged the man gave police a false name.

12 counts of fail to comply

A 27-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested July 30 and charged with 12 counts of fail to comply with a probation order. She allegedly contacted her ex-boyfriend at his workplace, at an address she is prohibited from attending. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.