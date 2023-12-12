David Murphy Remembered at Inaugural Memorial Hockey Game

ARTICLE AND PHOTOS

BY JASON SETNYK

Cornwall, Ontario – December 9th marked a notable occasion as the community gathered at the Benson Centre for the first annual David Murphy Memorial Game. The event, organized to honour the late David Murphy, saw local Cornwall Celebrities clash with the Cornwall Colts in a spirited matchup.

Beyond its competitive spirit, the game was dedicated to supporting St. Vincent de Paul, with attendees contributing either a $5 admission fee or donations of non-perishable food items.

In a touching tribute before the puck drop, a memorial ring board was unveiled, serving as a lasting reminder of Murphy’s significant impact on the Cornwall community and its hockey scene.

Event organizer Mike Turcotte spoke passionately about the purpose of the game. “Dave was an incredible ambassador for the City Of Cornwall and hockey. This is the best way I thought of honouring Dave and his contributions to hockey and the City Of Cornwall. He would be incredibly proud of this event,” Turcotte expressed, highlighting Murphy’s legacy in the city.

Murphy’s dedication to Cornwall was evident in his role as a former Councilor for the City of Cornwall. In this capacity, he worked tirelessly to champion local issues and drive positive change, earning him widespread respect and admiration. His efforts extended beyond politics, as he was also an inductee into the Cornwall Sports Hall of Fame, a recognition that highlighted his passion for and contributions to local sports.

