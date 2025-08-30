Day Campers Become Eco Friends at Cooper Marsh

This summer, dozens of budding naturalists aged six to eleven flocked to the Raisin Region Conservation Authority’s (RRCA) Cooper Marsh Conservation Area for week-long day camps offered by the education team from the River Institute. The annual Eco Friends Camp has been introducing local children to the natural world in a hands-on, minds-on way for nearly thirty years.

“The first camp at Cooper Marsh took place in 1997,” says Olivianne Devine, Environmental Educator and Biologist with the River Institute. “Over the years, people have told us about their great Eco Friends experiences, and how the camp awakened a passion for the environment. Several past Eco Friends participants have actually ended up working at the River Institute.”

Made possible through a partnership between the River Institute and the RRCA, the camp provides children the chance to learn about science and the natural environment by using Cooper Marsh as an outdoor classroom. Activities include a combination of hiking, catching and observing frogs and aquatic invertebrates, games, crafts, scientific experiments, and more.

“Eco Friends is a fun and dynamic way to engage kids with science; they learn various skills that biologists use every day and understand how research can be applied to current issues, including pollution and climate change,” says Devine. “Cooper Marsh, a 673-acre provincially significant coastal wetland – with boardwalks, nature trails, an interpretive centre, and a bustling biodiversity – is a perfect place for our campers to connect with nature.”

This summer’s camp was fully booked, with 21 children registered for each week-long session. Devine encourages parents and caregivers to secure their kids’ spot in next year’s camp by following the River Institute and RRCA on social media to be notified when registrations open in late winter or early spring.

“Our community is privileged to have access to the River Institute’s award-winning education programs,” says Lisa Van De Ligt, RRCA’s Communications and Stewardship Team Lead. “Combining the River Institute’s education expertise with the access to a variety of ecosystems at our Conservation Areas can lead to memorable and meaningful experiences for youth.”

Through their partnership, the River Institute and the RRCA also offer school programs and workshops at Cooper Marsh throughout the year.

Learn more about the River Institute’s education programs at education.riverinstitute.ca or by contacting (613) 936-6620 or info@riverinstitute.ca. To learn more about Cooper Marsh Conservation Area or the RRCA visit rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.