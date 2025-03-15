Dedicated shelter for trafficked women planned

Cornwall’s Cline House Gallery hosted Take A Stand, a powerful exhibit highlighting the impact of human trafficking through student and community artwork. The exhibition, organized by Maison Baldwin House, featured nearly 700 pairs of painted white jeans, each representing a student educated about the dangers of trafficking.

“This project has been nearly a year in the making, and today, the community can see just how much our kids understand human trafficking and how it affects them,” said Debbie Fortier, Executive Director of Maison Baldwin House.

The event included a morning session attended by Cornwall Collegiate Vocational School (CCVS) students, followed by an evening reception featuring remarks from Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale and a performance by singer-songwriter Paddy Gaffney.

During the reception, Fortier made a significant announcement: Maison Baldwin House is working toward opening a new shelter specifically for trafficked women in Cornwall.

“A woman escaping domestic violence may stay with us for six weeks, but a trafficked victim has often been conditioned not to trust anyone. It can take months before they even begin talking about their situation. These women need a safe space to heal, and right now, there are only four dedicated beds in all of Eastern Ontario,” she said.

The shelter demand in the Cornwall area far exceeds the current capacity.

Among the student artists was Leiland Delormier, a Grade 12 CCVS student from Akwesasne. Delormier’s piece featured a Mohawk phrase translating to ‘When will you come home?’—a reflection on the disproportionate impact of human trafficking on Indigenous communities. “Indigenous people make up 50% of trafficking cases,” Delormier explained. “It’s important that we use our voices to bring awareness to this issue.”

CCVS visual arts teacher Betty Carter-Edwards was moved by her students’ work. “All of the art is expressive, unique, and deeply personal,” she said. “The presentation was powerful, and I hope my students remain safe, stay aware, and carry forward a message of compassion and hope.” Carter-Edwards expressed gratitude to Maison Baldwin House for their public outreach.

Danielle McCormick, Public Educator and Volunteer Coordinator at Maison Baldwin House, emphasized the importance of changing Cornwall’s narrative on human trafficking. “Yes, we are unfortunately a hub for trafficking, but with community support, I want us to be known for our anti-human trafficking efforts. It happens here — but we’re doing something about it.”

The Take A Stand exhibit will next be displayed at the Marianne Van Silfhout Gallery in Brockville from March 27-29, with discussions underway to bring it to Ottawa, Kingston, Montreal, and Toronto. An information session on human trafficking is scheduled for March 18 at the Cornwall Public Library.