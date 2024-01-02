Dedicated Team Members Latest Commitment Award Honorees Announced

WDMH

The latest Commitment Award recipients at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) all demonstrate the values of compassionate excellence – and one barks occasionally! Her name is Annie – and she’s also a great cuddler!

Kudos to Dr. Brian Devin, the Materials Management team (Jason Rodger, Stacy Kelly, Brenda Young and Nathan Robidoux), Volunteer Debra McLean – and canine companion Annie (who jumped up on a table for the official photo)!

Dr. Devin is WDMH’s Chief of Staff and his exceptional dedication and leadership make him an exemplary candidate for this recognition – with his unwavering commitment to WDMH and our mission.

The Materials Management team works together, brainstorming to find substitute products for WDMH so that no operations are at a standstill. Despite the supply chain demands as worldwide shortages continue, this team brainstorms innovative ideas and finds solutions.

Debra and her canine sidekick Annie are volunteers who provide selfless, kind and heartwarming service to our hospital community, bringing joy to everyone they meet. Their actions have created a brighter and more compassionate environment at WDMH.

The WDMH Commitment Award shines a light on individuals or teams that demonstrate the values that result in compassionate excellence.

Congratulations to all the nominees!