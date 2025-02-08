 Denise Nielsen wraps up time on Library Board

Denise Nielsen is stepping down from her role as Vice-Chair of the Cornwall Public Library Board after serving in the position since 2019. Nielsen, a professor at St. Lawrence College, joined the board in 2019 and remained an active member through the pandemic, where the board guided the library through some of its most challenging times.

Reflecting on her tenure, Nielsen shared, “Navigating the Covid years, finding ways to keep operating and ensure we continued tosupport the community in a time of uncertainty was the greatest achievement of my tenure on the board.” She noted that the library’s management and staff demonstrated incredible dedication during this period, maintaining the library as a vital community resource. “Libraries are the backbone of acommunity… the last open public space,” Nielsen added.

Although she is stepping down due to scheduling conflicts,Nielsen expressed confidence in the board’s future leadership. “I am absolutely confident that I am leaving the Board in excellent hands… we have a fantastic board,” she said.

Nielsen will miss the people most, including Board Chair Jennifer Jarvis, CEO Stephanie Martin, and programming manager Pierre Dufour. “I will miss being part of a vibrant and engaged group of people working to make Cornwall such a great place to live,” she stated.

Nielsen, a former naval officer and journalist, plans to continue her relationship with the library as a patron in the future.