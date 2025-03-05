Department salutes new, veteran members

The North Glengarry Fire Department hosted its annual recognition celebrations recently, acknowledging the service to the community by all firefighters as well as the graduation of new recruits.

“We are so proud of all our firefighters for all of their hard work and dedication. The number of awards being given tonight show our firefighters’ commitment to training and certification. This is a testament to their work ethic and dedication to their service to our community,” said Fire Chief Matthew Roy.

Family, friends, retired firefighters and council members were in attendance to see nine firefighters receive their yellow helmets, which symbolize their advancement from recruit to firefighter after successful completion of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Firefighter I course. Another 22 firefighters were honoured for their completion of the NFPA Firefighter II level. Both levels involve in-class, as well as practical skills training and assessment to meet the mandatory provincial certification standards.

In addition, three members were recognized for achieving their NFPA Fire Inspector Certification, three members received credentials as NFPA Fire & Life Safety Educators.

Firefighters celebrating their five- and ten-year milestones were acknowledged, along with Jacques Quenneville who received his Exemplary Service Medal for 20 years of service. Completing the years of service recognitions included retired Senior Captain Daniel Bray, Senior Captain Laurier Rochon and Captain Serge Bellefeuille who received their Long Service Medals for 25 years of service. Bray along with firefighters Chad MacDonald and Amanda McDonell, who have retired from service, were also saluted.