Devcore $900M Redevelopment Plan Unveiled

Local residents gathered at the DEV Hotel & Conference Centre on July 17 to learn more about the long-term redevelopment plans for 1950 Montreal Road. The open house, hosted by Devcore Group, provided a first glimpse at a 15-year, nearly $900 million project expected to house up to 5,000 residents upon completion.

Attendees learned about the planning process, project phases, and how to provide feedback. A proposed “secondary plan” would update the official plan to support a mixed-use, sustainable, and innovative neighbourhood.

The subdivision plan defines roads, parks, and three large development blocks, with individual lots to be determined later through future zoning. The project will unfold over four to seven phases, each combining housing, services, and public spaces, with plans for residential areas, a tech hub, commercial village, and waterfront access.

“This is a 100% public meeting-an opportunity for people to see what we’re planning and offer feedback,” said Philippe Goulet, Devcore’s Vice President of Construction and Design. “We’ve made changes since our last presentation, particularly along Concord Avenue, where we’ve increased building setbacks to address earlier concerns from neighbours.”

The redevelopment will include a mix of housing types-single-family homes, townhomes, and multi-unit buildings-alongside new access points, parking, and plans for public amenities, including a proposed marina. “One of our goals is to give back access to the river… to build a marina. That’s been long overdue,” said Goulet.

Devcore is also exploring sustainable infrastructure for the project. “We’re thinking of doing a district energy system-produce our own heat on-site and distribute it to our units,” Goulet explained. “That’s pretty awesome… we have such a beautiful site and a lot of access to geothermal areas.”

He added that Devcore is motivated to help address the region’s housing needs: “There is a shortage from what we understand, and we’d like to be part of the solution.” The development would proceed in phases, beginning with more familiar low- to mid-density housing before moving into commercial and higher-density phases.

Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale said the project addresses a critical need. “We need more housing, and this proposal helps meet that need through a phased approach that aligns with our projected growth,” he said. “Because this is a phased project, those phases can be in line with the growth we see in the city.”

Towndale also emphasized the broader impact of the development. “This type of growth and infrastructure could help alleviate budgetary challenges through the tax base,” he noted. “You’re talking millions in jobs and stimulus. It’s not just about housing-it’s about boosting the trades, supporting the tax base, and stimulating our local economy.”

According to Goulet, Cornwall presented a unique development opportunity: “It’s not everywhere that you can find a 75-acre lot within city limits… we’re essentially building a small village within the city of Cornwall.”

With Devcore committed to integrating the project into the existing neighbourhood and addressing community feedback, the open house launched what could become the city’s most significant redevelopment project to date.