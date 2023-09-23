DID SOMEONE SAY………. FUNDRAISER!!!

The Former Domtar – Cornwall Mill Employee’s Committee will be hosting a reunion- fundraising event. The event gets underway at 4:00 pm on Friday, October 27th, 2023, at the Army Navy Air Force Club 14 Marlborough St. and will include live music by the “Domtar Jammers” (Charles Gadbois, Steven Stang, Tom Winchester, Marc Muir and Ed Lauzon), Silent Auction, 50/50 draw and door prizes. All monies raised will benefit Hospice Cornwall. Hospice Cornwall provides compassionate end-of-life care in a home setting to the residents of the City of Cornwall, Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, as well as Prescott and Russell Counties. Their work is so valuable and very much needed in our community.

The evening is meant to bring back together former Domtar employees, giving old colleagues and friends a chance to reconnect and reminisce about the good old days…..tears will flow, and treasured memories will be rekindled. The Pulp and Paper Mill ceased operation on March 24, 2006, and while some old colleagues have stayed in touch there were those who moved out of town and lost touch following the closure and this event is a chance to have everyone back together again. Step into the moment with a ticket! Tickets for the event are $5.00/each and are on sale at ANAF Club: Tuesday – Friday, and by email DomtarCommittee.23@outlook.com. Kitchen at the club will be open (cash only).

Some people say laughter is the best medicine, but we say it’s a cold beer with good friends!

If you require any further information, please feel free to reach out to a committee member by email DomtarCommittee.23@outlook.com.