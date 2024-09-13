Different Abilities Store Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Different Abilities, a local organization supporting young adults with disabilities, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its storefront at Cornwall Square. The shop, which doubles as a workshop and store, has provided a meaningful outlet for its clients to showcase their creative skills and connect with the community.

Helen Horvath, founder of Different Abilities, shared how the store’s journey began: “I was in the food court with a friend, talking about how our daughters, both with special needs, deserved more than just babysitting. That conversation sparked this idea. Now, they’re making crafts, selling them, and earning profits. It’s been an incredible experience.”

Lucie Hart, a co-worker at the store, emphasized the positive impact the initiative has on both clients and the community. “It’s not just about having a store; it’s about people feeling like they can give back. Even if they can’t hold a full-time job, creating something wonderful is something they can do. It’s hands-on, and it’s wonderful to see them interacting and thriving.”

Amanda Ashby, who works at the store, reflected on the personal growth she’s experienced. “It’s changed my life. I’ve been here since the beginning, and I’ve learned so much, especially working the cash and meeting new people. At first, I was shy, but now I’m more confident and comfortable with customers.”

The store, celebrating its one-year anniversary, offers a variety of handmade items, including jewelry, artwork, crafts, and other unique creations, and in February, Different Abilities was honored with the Inclusion and Diversity Award at the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Excellence Awards.