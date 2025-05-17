Discourse over funding for Airport continues

KIM BURTON SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Since 1984, the City of Cornwall and the Township of South Glengarry have jointly funded and operated the Cornwall Regional Airport, which continues to prove itself as a focal training location and essential medical transfer landing strip. Patients requiring life-saving emergency care have been airlifted from the Airport and time-sensitive organ transports use this key location.

The Airport is used by private jets, businesses and chartered flights to clear customs to the U.S. Additionally, the Airport is used as a stopover and refueling station for both RCMP and OPP flight patrols and Enbridge & Trans Norther Pipeline flight surveyors.

Through the Cornwall Aviation School, 600 students were trained in 2024 alone. The School has the latest simulators to train new pilots and provides a quiet environment without heavy air traffic for in-flight training. Those training students frequent the restaurants and shops in Cornwall & South Glengarry and participate in outdoor activities, bringing valued consumer spending and a positive impact to the area.

According to Councillor McDonell, funding for the Airport is a 20-80 split, with the City of Cornwall expected to fund 80 per cent of the operational costs and the Township of South Glengarry funding the remaining 20 per cent. A longstanding issue between the City of Cornwall and the Township of South Glengarry is this funding formula. Because the Cornwall Regional Airport is located close to Summerstown, property taxes are collected by the Township which, according to some at the City of Cornwall, offsets the portion South Glengarry funds.

For 2025, the Township of South Glengarry budgeted for its portion, but the City of Cornwall did not, hoping instead to use built-up reserves to cover its portion of funding for this year. Fortunately, there is enough in the reserves, along with the amount transferred by South Glengarry, to meet the necessary funding requirements. However, this is not a long-term solution, and the reserves will be quickly depleted if this plan were to continue beyond 2025. The Cornwall Regional Airport is a well-managed facility serving an essential purpose by providing life-saving transfers, refueling for national & provincial policing as well as in important training facility for new pilots. Hopefully, a responsible decision will be made to ensure the longevity of this indispensable Airport and resolve the discourse between the City of Cornwall and South Glengarry.