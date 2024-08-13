Discover hidden treasures this weekend

Discover the region’s hidden treasures August 17 and 18 during Doors Open Cornwall SDG Counties. Over the course of the weekend, more than two dozen historic sites, attractions and local landmarks will open their doors free of charge, giving members of the public a unique chance to see familiar landmarks in a whole new way.
“Doors Open is a great opportunity to celebrate our rich heritage and culture,” said Cory Hagen, Acting Tourism Coordinator with the United Counties of SDG. “Visitors can get an inside look at some of the most interesting and historic buildings and sites in our region.”
Many of the participating locations are open to the public on both days however some sites will only be open for one day, or for specific hours.
“There’s some great attractions and sites for residents and visitors to enjoy, and best of all, it’s free,” said Kevin Lajoie, Tourism Officer with the City of Cornwall. “Cornwall and SDG Counties is one of Ontario’s oldest regions and we have a great history to share.”
Doors Open Participating Sites
Aultsville Theatre
2 St. Lawrence Drive, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday only, 10 am – 3 pm
The Bishop’s House of Glengarry
20019 County Road 18, St. Raphael’s
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 4pm
Carman House Museum
5895 Carman Rd, Iroquois
Hours: Saturday and Sunday: 10am – 4pm
Christ Church Seaway
2 Bethune Avenue, Long Sault
Hours: Saturday only, 10am – 3pm
Cline House Gallery & Studio
204 Second Street East, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday only, 10am – 4pm
Cornwall Community Museum
100 Water Street West, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 9am – 4pm
Cornwall Historic Walking Tour
100 Water Street East, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 4pm
Cornwall Public Library
45 Second Street East, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday only, 9:30am – 5pm (guided tours, book online for 1:30pm tour or 3:30pm tour)
Glengarry County Archives
28 Kenyon Street East, Alexandria
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 12pm – 4pm
Glengarry Nor’Westers & Loyalist Museum
19651 County Road 17, Williamstown
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 5pm
Glengarry Pioneer Museum
1645 County Road 30, Dunvegan
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 4pm
The Heritage Centre
14 Victoria Street, Chesterville
Hours: Saturday only, 10am – 4pm
Historic SDG Jail
11 Water Street West, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 4pm
Judy Neville British Home Child Museum
13740 County Road 2 Morrisburg
Saturday and Sunday: 11am – 4pm
Lost Villages Museum
16361 Fran Laflamme Drive (Ault Park), Long Sault
Saturday and Sunday: 10am – 5pm
Martintown Grist Mill
18544 County Road 18, Martintown
Hours: Saturday 8am to 12pm, Sunday 10am to 3pm
Nativity Co-Cathedral
300 Montreal Road, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday only, 10am – 4pm
Priest’s Mill Arts Centre
16 Mill Square, Alexandria
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 10am – 5pm
Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre
2500B Second Street West, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 9:30am – 5pm
Sir John Johnson Manor House
19692 William Street, Williamstown
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 8am – 3:30pm
St. Andrew’s United Church
5793 Church Avenue, Williamstown
Hours: Saturday 9am – 5pm, Sunday 10:30 am – 1 pm
St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church
20788 South Service Road, Lancaster
Hours: Sunday only, 12pm – 3pm
St. Raphael’s Ruins
19998 County Road 18, South Glengarry
Hours: Saturday 9am – 12pm, Sunday 9am – 5pm
SD&G Highlanders – Cornwall Armouries
505 Fourth Street East, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday & Sunday, 9am – 4pm
Trinity Church
105 Second Street West, Cornwall
Hours: Saturday only, 10am – 2pm
YourTv Cornwall
517 Pitt St, Cornwall, ON K6J 3R4
Saturday 10am – 4pm