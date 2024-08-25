Discovering 21 Heritage Sites across Cornwall and SDG

Discovering 21 Heritage Sites across Cornwall and SDG
The SD&G Highlanders welcome the public to the armory during Doors Open Ontario. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

On the weekend of August 17 and 18, locations across the City of Cornwall and SDG Counties participated in Doors Open Ontario, a heritage tourism program that offers free access to numerous sites. Residents and visitors explored 21 significant historical landmarks in the area, such as the Historic SDG Jail, St. Raphael’s Ruins, Cornwall Community Museum, and Cornwall Armouries.

Jenna Lafave, Warrant Officer with the SD&G Highlanders, emphasized the importance of community engagement during the event. “We’re participating in this outreach activity for Doors Open to engage with the community and also to recruit,” Lafave said. The Highlanders have set up various displays at the Cornwall Armouries, including a command post, Arctic tent, and urban operations training setup.

“We’ve had a very positive reaction. People came to see the building itself and were amazed at all the different things we do here at the unit,” Lafave added. Since 2002, the event has offered the public opportunities to explore Cornwall and SDG’s rich heritage.

