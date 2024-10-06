Distance Runner Advocates Psychedelics for Mental Health Treatment, Makes Cornwall Stop

Julie Richard, a long-distance runner and pharmaceutical industry professional, completed an ambitious journey from Quebec City to Ottawa to raise awareness about the potential benefits of psychedelics in mental health treatment.

Beginning on August 31, 2024, at the Quebec Parliament, Richard ran more than 500 kilometers over several days to draw attention to the need for increased research into the use of psychedelics for conditions such asdepression, anxiety, and PTSD. Her journey wasn’t just a physical challenge—itwas a statement about mental health advocacy.

Along the way, Richard made a key stop in Cornwall, where she engaged with local supporters. “A few days into the run, a knee injury nearly brought everything to a halt. I was near Trois-Rivières with Scott, one of my crew members from Cornwall, when we discussed my options. To improve mychances of finishing, I decided to shorten the route, focusing on covering asmuch ground as possible to spread the message. Instead of heading north through Hawksbury, I opted to run through Cornwall—a better choice,” Richardstated.

“From the start, I was fortunate to also have Sophie and Gary fully on board with this ambitious project. The dedication of my crew—80% of whom are from this region and nearby Williamstown—was key to the run’s success. Every time I return here, it feels like home. The overwhelming support from this incredible community reaffirms just how important this message of hope truly is,” she added.

Having personally faced mental health struggles, Richard aimed to spark conversations about alternative therapies. “I wanted to promote open dialogue on the benefits of psychedelics and highlight the need for accessible information and services in French,” she explained.

Her effort was supported by the Montreal Psychedelic Society and praised by advocates like Bala Yeruva, president of the Montreal Mushroom Festival. “Julie’s dedication to this cause was inspiring. It’s efforts like hers that push the conversation forward,” he said.

Psychedelics like psilocybin show promise for treating conditions such as depression, PTSD, and anxiety, but their legal status in Canada is limited. Psilocybin is accessible through Health Canada’s Special Access Program (SAP) or in approved studies for patients with serious conditions when conventional treatments fail. While decriminalized in British Columbia and parts of Ontario, it remains illegal.

Pharmaceutical companies are also developing psychedelic-like drugs with potentially greater benefits than traditional antidepressants. Additionally, some religious groups in Canada have Health Canada exemptions to use psychedelics in spiritual ceremonies, focusing on their experiential, not therapeutic, aspects.