Diversity Cornwall Online Auction Fundraiser

Diversity/Diversité Cornwall is gearing up for its annual online auction fundraiser, set to begin on Monday, October 21st, and run until October 28th. This event will be held entirely on Facebook, with all proceeds supporting the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and covering operational costs for the organization’s downtown Cornwall office.

“We’ve been hosting this auction for about 10 years,” said Elizabeth Quenville, President of the Diversity Cornwall Board of Directors. “Since I joined the board, we’ve been donating the funds raised to help cover overhead costs like rent, utilities, and financial statements—expenses that often aren’t covered by grants.”

The auction accepts a wide range of items, including new or gently used goods, gift cards, and services. “We receive everything from music lessons and gift certificates to gently used furniture and art,” Quenville added.

Last year’s auction raised the most funds in its history, exceeding $7,000. This year, donations can be dropped off at the Diversity Cornwall office at 167 Pitt Street in Cornwall until October 18th. To participate in the auction, visit Diversity Cornwall’s social media pages, where all items and bidding details will be posted.

Quenville expressed gratitude to the many downtown businesses that have contributed, including The Happy Popcorn Co., Rush Hour Escapes, and Riley’s Bakery, among many others. “We are still accepting donations and appreciate the continued support from our community,” she noted.

A complete list of all businesses that have generously contributed to the auction can be found on Diversity Cornwall’s social media page. For more information about participating or viewing the donated items, visit their Facebook page or auction group.