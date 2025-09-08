DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT, BREACH OF RECOGNIZANCE, OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED

– A 59-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on Sept. 5, 2025, and charged with the following:

Domestic assault

Two counts of assault

Breach of recognizance

Operation while prohibited

On June 5, 2025, members of the Cornwall Police Service were dispatched to an assault complaint, and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man assaulted his ex-spouse and her grandchildren in separate incidents from April 2024 to October 2024.

It is also alleged on Sept. 5, 2025, the man was bound by a peace bond with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, a CPS officer observed the man driving a motor vehicle, despite being prohibited from operating one. The officer conducted a traffic stop and the man fled from police. A brief pursuit ensued before he was apprehended and taken into custody. The man was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREAK AND ENTER, CRIMINAL HARASSMENT, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on Sept. 6, 2025, and charged with the following:

Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable

harassment – beset and watch complainant

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

It is alleged on Sept. 6, 2025, the youth unlawfully entered his girlfriend’s residence and sent messages from her electronic device. It is further alleged he made threats to cause bodily harm to his girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was subsequently located by police in her residence. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The youth was held for a bail hearing.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – A 53-year-old man from Avonmore, ON, was arrested on Sept. 6, 2025, and charged with impaired operation and over 80. On Sept. 6, 2025, members of the CPS responded to a single motor vehicle collision and an investigation ensued. It is alleged on this date, the man was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was later released to appear in court on Oct. 2, 2025.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on Sept. 6, 2025, and charged with impaired operation and over 80. On Sept. 6, 2025, a CPS officer conducted a traffic stop as a result of a motor vehicle failing to stop at a red light. The ensuing investigation revealed the youth was operating the motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The youth was later released to appear in court at a later date.

WARRANTS, SHOPLIFTING, THEFT, OBSTRUCT PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – A 41-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested on Sept. 7, 2025, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with the following:

Four counts of theft under $5,000 – shoplifting

Two counts of theft under $5,000

Obstruct peace officer

It is alleged on April 11, 2025, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

It is alleged on April 25, 2025, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on April 29, 2025, the woman stole an item from an individual’s front porch. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is also alleged on April 29, 2025, the woman attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

It is alleged on May 22, 2025, the woman stole a backpack from an individual’s property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

It is alleged on Sept. 7, 2025, the woman attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and attempted to leave the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. A CPS officer, who was at the business dealing with an unrelated matter at the time of the incident, located the woman. While being questioned by police, it is also alleged she gave a false name to the officer. The warrants were executed, the woman was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – On the evening of Sept. 7, 2025, members of the CPS were conducting a RIDE program in the area of Pitt Street. A CPS officer stopped a motor vehicle that prompted an investigation.

As a result of the investigation, two individuals from Cornwall were arrested.

A 25-year-old man was charged with three counts of fail to comply with probation order and two counts of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not contact his spouse, as well as a second probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. He was also bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not contact or communicate with his spouse and to not be within 100 metres of any place he knows his spouse to be. Furthermore, it is alleged the man was in the presence of his spouse. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old woman was charged with fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on Sept. 7, 2025, the woman was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not communicate directly or indirectly with her spouse. Furthermore, it is alleged she was in the presence of her spouse. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Oct. 16, 2025.

POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME OVER $5,000

Cornwall, ON – In the early morning hours of Sept. 8, 2025, a CPS officer was on general patrol in the City of Cornwall when he observed a motor vehicle in the area of Ninth Street West. The officer’s Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) displayed that the motor vehicle was stolen.

The officer continued to track the motor vehicle and a traffic stop was subsequently initiated. As a result of the ensuing investigation, four individuals were arrested:

A 34-year-old man from Montreal was charged with fail to comply with probation order as well as possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. It is alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Oct. 16, 2025.

A 24-year-old man from Montreal was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Oct. 21, 2025.

A 48-year-old man from Cornwall was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Oct. 16, 2025.

A 51-year-old man from Cornwall was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and later released to appear in court on Oct. 21, 2025.

