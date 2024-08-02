Dominion, Bishop Street bridge work

Motorists are advised that a section of Dominion Street South in Alexandria is closed from Centre to St. Paul Streets as North Glengarry Township replaces the bridge on Dominion. The $1.2 million job is scheduled to be completed in November. The new structure replacement is expected to last 75 years. The municipality has also begun overhauling the Bishop Street bridge. During the work, which is scheduled to continue until September, the Bishop Street bridge will be open to pedestrians, however, Bishop Street will remain closed except emergency access, from Centre to St. Paul Streets.