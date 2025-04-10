Don’t need special power, says North Glengarry mayor

No, thanks.

That is what North Glengarry Mayor Jamie MacDonald is telling the Ontario government after the township was notified April 9 its head of council would be given “strong mayor powers.”

MacDonald has said in a statement: “I believe that these powers are not required in the Township of North Glengarry. Each individual was elected to council with one vote including myself. We represent all our constituents to the best of our abilities and uphold our fiduciary duty as stewards of public funds and assets. I feel it would be a disservice to our local democracy to take away the voices of all council members. We need full transparency and to be accountable to our ratepayers.”