 Double Donation from Morrisburg & District Lions Club

Not once, but twice! The hardworking and generous members of the Morrisburg & District Lions Club recently hosted two successful fundraising events in support of the new Dundas Manor Long-Term Care Home. They recently presented a giant cheque in the amount of $21,249 for the campaign – $14,500 was raised through their Catch the Ace lottery earlier this summer and their Car Rally in October raised $6,749.

The Catch the Ace lottery ran from October 2022 to August 2023 before the Ace of Spades was caught! “We donated $14,500 to the new Dundas Manor and the remaining $1,500 to Camp Dorset, a camp where children who require dialysis can attend camp and still have dialysis as needed,” explained Lions President Linda Robinson.

“We were very pleased with the results of our car rally! Thanks to our five local Lions Clubs who supported it by entering a car and manning the checkpoints,” added Linda Robinson.

“The Lions Clubs throughout our region are really stepping up for Dundas Manor and the Morrisburg team is a great example. They never stop!” said Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters. “The lottery and car rally had many winners – but the real winners are the residents of Dundas Manor. The new home will be a wonderful place for loved ones to live for generations to come. Thank you!”

For more details about the WDMH Foundation, please visit www.wdmhfoundation.ca. For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.