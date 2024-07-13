Downsizing can be a big step; having the right real estate agent can make it easier. 

Here are the top 5 questions to ask your agent when you’re ready to move to a smaller home:
1. Experience with downsizing:
• Have you helped people move to smaller homes before?
• What problems and good things have you seen when people downsize?
2. Home value and market:
• How much do you think my home is worth right now?
• How long do homes like mine take to sell?
• How will you decide the best price for my home?
3. Marketing and selling:
• How will you let people know my home is for sale?
• Where will you show my home (like online or open houses)?
4. Finding a new home:
• How will you help me find a smaller home that I like?
• Can you help me find homes in the places I want to live and that I can afford?
• Do you know any movers or other helpers who can make moving easier?
5. Timeline and moving plan:
• How long will it take to sell my home and find a new one?
• How will you make sure I can sell my home and buy a new one without any problems?
• Can you help me find a place to stay if there’s time between selling my home and buying a new one?
These questions will help you understand if your agent knows how to help with moving to a smaller home and if they have a good plan to make everything go smoothly.
You can book a meet and greet with me so I can answer your questions and make your decision to downsize stress-free.