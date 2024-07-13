Downsizing can be a big step; having the right real estate agent can make it easier. 

Here are the top 5 questions to ask your agent when you’re ready to move to a smaller home:

1. Experience with downsizing:

• Have you helped people move to smaller homes before?

• What problems and good things have you seen when people downsize?

2. Home value and market:

• How much do you think my home is worth right now?

• How long do homes like mine take to sell?

• How will you decide the best price for my home?

3. Marketing and selling:

• How will you let people know my home is for sale?

• Where will you show my home (like online or open houses)?

4. Finding a new home:

• How will you help me find a smaller home that I like?

• Can you help me find homes in the places I want to live and that I can afford?

• Do you know any movers or other helpers who can make moving easier?

5. Timeline and moving plan:

• How long will it take to sell my home and find a new one?

• How will you make sure I can sell my home and buy a new one without any problems?

• Can you help me find a place to stay if there’s time between selling my home and buying a new one?

These questions will help you understand if your agent knows how to help with moving to a smaller home and if they have a good plan to make everything go smoothly.

You can book a meet and greet with me so I can answer your questions and make your decision to downsize stress-free.