July 14, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 19 min on July 5, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Downtown Cornwall Shines with New Love Sign
Paul Aubin, Melissa McBean, Martha Woods, Justin Towndale, Jeremiah Rodriguez, and Ross Butterworth checking out the new Cornwall sign. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The Cornwall Downtown Business Improvement Association (DBIA) has unveiled a new illuminated “Love Downtown Cornwall” sign at 101 Pitt St, marking a major milestone in its Downtown Lighting project. The sign, prominently displayed on the south-facing facade of Tilly’s building, aims to enhance the downtown area’s aesthetic appeal and attract visitors.

“This signage is an excellent addition to the downtown,” said Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale. “It shows pride and love for the community. These creative projects contribute to our downtown’s vibrancy and provide features where people can take pictures, especially during events and festivals.”

Martha Woods, Interim Chair of the DBIA, expressed her excitement about the project. “It’s amazing and something we’ve been working on for quite a while. It’s such a huge asset to the downtown. We want people visiting Cornwall to come to the sign like they do in other cities, take selfies, hashtag, do social media posts, and bring people downtown.”

Ross Butterworth, DBIA Administrator, emphasized the project’s goals. “The project’s purpose is to create more vibrancy and a sense of community downtown,” he said. He also highlighted the enthusiasm of local business owner Debbie Burns at Tilly’s, who commissioned custom coolies to commemorate the sign and tie her business into the messaging.

The sign’s installation, made possible through the collaborative efforts of property owner Debbie Burns, property manager Nehmat Ghai, and NS Property Management, is expected to become a favorite spot for photo opportunities and social media sharing. The project received generous support from RTO9 through tourism grant funding.

