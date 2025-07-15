Downtown Rainbow Crosswalk Unveiled

JASON SETNYK

A permanent rainbow crosswalk was officially unveiled at the intersection of Pitt and First Streets on Saturday, marking a milestone in the city’s commitment to inclusion and support for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

“This crosswalk, a symbol of unity and inclusion, is long overdue,” said Mayor Justin Towndale during the ceremony. “We want Cornwall to be a place where people feel welcome, where they feel seen and respected.”

Developed in partnership with Diversity Cornwall, the crosswalk is intended to serve as a visible reminder that inclusion is a shared responsibility. “This is more than just a colourful crosswalk,” said Liz Quenville, President of Diversity Cornwall. “It is a symbol of our community’s commitment to promoting diversity, inclusion, and acceptance.”

However, the bright colours were already marred before the ceremony began. Visible tire marks scarred the crosswalk after a vehicle performed a burnout just minutes before the official Pride event started. The act occurred before the street was closed, and several other tire marks were already present. A local art teacher could hear the sounds of vehicles during “burnouts” over the crosswalk all day on Saturday.

Despite this, the unveiling had a strong turnout of support from city officials, Diversity Cornwall board members, and the public.