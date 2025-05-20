Dr. Roumeliotis Recognized with King Charles III Coronation Medal

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU), was awarded The King Charles III Coronation Medal earlier this year during a ceremony in the Canadian Senate. The medal, presented by Senator Sharon Burey, honours Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities or country.

A pediatrician and prominent public health leader, Dr. Roumeliotis has served the Eastern Ontario region, including Cornwall and SDG, with distinction.

Senator Burey praised his wide-reaching impact, stating, “As a renowned physician, researcher, and health communicator, he has shaped policies and initiatives that have safeguarded and improved the well-being of children across Ontario.”

She added, “His unwavering dedication has ensured healthier futures for countless families,” highlighting his leadership in asthma management, public health advocacy, and medical education.

“It is an honour to recognize Dr. Roumeliotis for his profound impact on public health, pediatric care, and health communications,” said Burey.