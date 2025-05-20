Dr. Roumeliotis Recognized with King Charles III Coronation Medal

May 20, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 35 min on May 20, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Dr. Roumeliotis Recognized with King Charles III Coronation Medal
Senator Sharon Burey presents Dr. Paul Roumeliotis with the King Charles III Coronation Medal at the Canadian Senate. (Photo : (Photo: Leonard Sambo))

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health and CEO of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU), was awarded The King Charles III Coronation Medal earlier this year during a ceremony in the Canadian Senate. The medal, presented by Senator Sharon Burey, honours Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities or country.

A pediatrician and prominent public health leader, Dr. Roumeliotis has served the Eastern Ontario region, including Cornwall and SDG, with distinction.

Senator Burey praised his wide-reaching impact, stating, “As a renowned physician, researcher, and health communicator, he has shaped policies and initiatives that have safeguarded and improved the well-being of children across Ontario.”

She added, “His unwavering dedication has ensured healthier futures for countless families,” highlighting his leadership in asthma management, public health advocacy, and medical education.

“It is an honour to recognize Dr. Roumeliotis for his profound impact on public health, pediatric care, and health communications,” said Burey.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

Mural for Glengarry Sports Palace

KIM BURTON SCHRAM LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER